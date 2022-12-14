Ahmed Ali Akbar’s scary tree video goes viral

Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar’s scary video in which noises were coming from inside a tree is going viral on social media. The “Ishq Parast” star recalled the bizarre moment on Instagram. The viral video showed the camera zooming in and out the tree which has a hole in it.

The actor said he came across the tree when shooting in Trail 5 Islamabad.

“What you hear and see is not fake,” the caption read. “WARNING: Disturbing audio. While shooting at trail 5 Islamabad we experienced something bizarre. The tree must’ve been a foot and a half in diameter and it had a perfect hole the size of a coin. The sound you hear is coming from inside the hole.” His scary video got thousands of likes from Instagram users. Netizens came up with different theories to explain the phenomenon.

Here’s what they said.

“In the case of drought, trees undergoing stress form tiny bubbles inside their trunks, NatGeo explains, which causes a unique ultrasonic noise.” “Sounds like a separate world exists inside a tree.” “Maybe the tree is hollow and hole all over it and the wind blowing inside it making these sounds.”

"There may be a squirrels or a bunny or a puppy or a bat … or…any other animal."