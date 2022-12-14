Murray brothers may play together for last time in Scotland

SCOTLAND: Jamie Murray has suggested next week’s Battle of the Brits event could be the last opportunity for Scottish fans to see him and brother Andy play together. The Scotland v England matches take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena on 21 and 22 December. Last year’s tournament was cancelled because of Covid. “It’s certainly possible,” 36-year-old Jamie told when asked if this month’s event could be their last together. Murray wants to play into his 40s after 500th win “I don’t know what his plans are, really. I guess it depends on how he’s playing, how his body’s feeling. “It’s not like we get loads of opportunities to do it. That was one big reason for putting the event on in the first place.” Doubles specialist Jamie, who has won seven Grand Slam titles and the Davis Cup, has recently teamed up with New Zealander Mark Venus following the retirement of his regular partner Brazilian Bruno Soares.