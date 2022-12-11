Some New Responsibilities in Pak Army

Pakistan Army is a professional force and is regarded as one of the best armies in the world. The formula of meritocracy is the basic hallmark of the Pak Army; something I have repeatedly discussed in my previous columns. There is a set procedure for all the transfers and postings in the Pak Army, which is the most organized institution in the country. No one can even imagine influencing someone to get a transfer or posting of his own choice. Everyone has to follow a set procedure.

Some changes were made at the high level within the army after the recent change of command. According to the latest transfers and postings, Lt Gen Saeed has been appointed as Chief of General Staff (CGS). He was heading the V Corps before moving to the coveted office of CGS. Lt Gen Saeed earlier served as President National Defense University (NDU) for two years and gave a new dimension to the prestigious institution. I also learnt a lot from him during my two-week stay at NDU for a course. I found him to be very hard-working and a professional soldier. NDU is a think-tank for defence-related studies and also provides a platform to our armed forces for their professional activities. It organises seminars; workshops and special courses to enhance the capacity of our officers.

Moreover, NDU also provides training to journalists to further increase their professional capabilities.

Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, the previous CGS, took a premature retirement after the appointment of Gen Syed Asim Munir as the new COAS. The Chief of General Staff is the second most influential and equally important office within the army after the Chief of Army Staff. CGS is the administrative head of both intelligence and operational forces. The office of CGS is also the messenger between the COAS and all the operational and intelligence forces. Three-star Lt Gen is appointed as CGS and Lt Gen Saeed will increase the glory of this august office.

Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar will replace Lt Gen Saeed at V Corps Karachi. He remained DG ISPR for two years and efficiently responded to the propaganda of enemy forces during his stint in a key position. Hailing from the 81st long course and armoured corps, Babar Iftikhar was promoted to the rank of Lt Gen from Maj-Gen in October 2022. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defense University Islamabad and Royal Command and Staff College Jordan. He also enjoys a vast experience in command and training in hard areas. He commanded an Armored Brigade while also serving as Brigadier Staff of the Infantry Division in Waziristan. He also served as Chief of Staff at Corps Headquarters. Moreover, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar remained a faculty member at Pakistan Military Academy and National Defense University Islamabad. It is also to his credit that he served as a director at the Directorate of Military Operations.

Moreover, Lt Gen Muhammad Ali has been appointed as Quarter Master General of Army Strategic Force Central. Lt Gen Saqib has been transferred from Commander Logistic Support to Corps Commander Bahawalpur. Lt Gen Nauman Zikriya has been transferred from Vice Chief of General Staff to Commander of Logistic Support. Lt Gen Shehbaz has been appointed as AGFC of the GO X division.

Maj-Gen Ahmad Sharif will be the new DG of ISPR and head the media wing of the army. He hails from the corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME) and he has also served in both Military Intelligence and Military Operations. Maj-Gen Sharif was previously serving as DG Defense Science and Technology Organisation (DESTO). All these generals attained the highest rank in the military after serving for decades. They reached these offices after spending days and nights away from the comfort of their families. They tolerated the harsh weather just for the security of this motherland, and now they are in the highest offices to fulfil their responsibilities in the interest of the nation.

As I discussed earlier, the words “merit” and “discipline” are the hallmarks of our army. The Pakistan Army is one of the strongest armies in the world because of its transparent system based on strict discipline and merit. Pak Army never compromised on the principle of meritocracy from day one and that is why our soldiers enjoy great respect among the people of Pakistan. The Generals and Soldiers under the visionary command of Gen Hafiz Syed Asim Munir will go to any extent to foil the nefarious designs of enemy forces. The future of Pakistan is in safe hands as we have the strongest army in the world.

