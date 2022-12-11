A Nation Adrift with No Moral Compass

I was passing through the stringent security check at Toronto Airport. It was crowded; fear of travel is gone as Covid restrictions ease. While emptying my pockets and pulling the laptop out of its bag, I dropped my boarding pass and computer mouse. Unaware, I moved ahead for a physical check. The passenger behind me picked up the card and came racing forward to return it. The passenger ahead of me picked up the mouse; put it in his tray. He was waiting for me at the end of the security check to return it. A common trait experienced in Canada is decency and care.

After reaching Lahore, it took me a while to settle in and play catch up. I left in early April and returned now to a country in a total mess. There is a palpable change, not physical, but in the state of mind and attitudes. In a smog-ridden environment, the feeling of uncertainty is pervasive. It is written large on our political, economic and social canvas. It appears to be a society in a free for all fight with nobody in charge.

The first thing that hits you is the crazy prevalent inflation. As an economist, one tends to gravitate towards numbers for comparison. In eight months, prices of food and products of everyday use have literally doubled. My favourite “Rahu” fish in April was Rs 300. Now, it is Rs 600 per kilo. Roti’s price was Rs 5 to 7, now it is Rs 10 to 15. The same is true for rice, onions and tomatoes and the list goes on. All these products are homegrown. It is due to pure price gouging and greed of the entire supply chain. Consumers are bleeding as the sharks profit to their hearts’ content. The writ of law has evaporated with no checks and balances.

The law of jungle prevails. Decency and care have been deleted from our everyday life. We have converted into a society of predators feasting on their hapless victims. Inflation is a global phenomenon, but it is nowhere near what is going on in our country. Add other elements like the all-pervasive fraud, bribery and every kind of pollution permeating our society, and it is a horrible spectre of a nation on a downward spiral.

Brief anecdotes, at times, convey the full story. My friend, Tahir Chaudhry, an avid golfer, sustained a neck injury. When physiotherapy did not work, he asked around for an orthopaedic specialist. He was referred to one, who supposedly had 22 years of experience in the US. With great difficulty, he got an appointment, as the doctor was booked solid for a month. Tahir paid the appointment fee and met the specialist. After examination, the doctor gave him an injection. When finished, he was asked Rs 20,000 for the procedure. Tahir was aware that the injection cost Rs200 as he had used it before. Hue and cry ensued. It emerged that this so-called specialist was not even a doctor. He was an injury physiotherapist; having practised in the US. This hack’s practice continues to flourish; fleecing innocent victims.

There are tonnes of stories of such fraud in our society. Corruption and bribery can be witnessed in every nook and corner of this country. Pollution in food items, medicines and everything offered for sale is all pervasive. The worst part is that it is accepted without resistance.

This process has been accelerated since April. It has the potential of causing society’s utter and total disintegration. It happened through the disruption caused by a heavy-handed regime change forced down our throats by the axis of evil. Its perpetrators, the Sharifs, Zardari and Fazal mafia, brought this about as international umpires winked them on.

What have they achieved in the past eight months? They have legalised corruption through changes in law and are scot-free from all the crimes of loot and plunder of Pakistan. Absconders are returning with honour! The economy is unhinged. Revenues through exports, remittances, tax collection and falling industrial production have plummeted. Liabilities have surged, pushing the country towards bankruptcy. Inflation has soured to backbreaking levels turning the masses into pulp. Utilities are unavailable and unaffordable. All the evil activities stated above have surged.

Pakistan has four possible solutions:

1. Allow things to drift, remove IK from the political scene and ignore reality till masses erupt; there will be mayhem in the country till a revolution throws up new leadership.

2. Wait till the masses aligned with IK and the corrupt political elite clash leading to a take-over by a dictator.

3. Let the thieving rascals of PDM prevail through backroom deals and become a rogue state run by mafias as a banana republic.

4. Give popular will a chance, go for free and fair elections and let peoples’ choices prevail.

Having tasted free and just societies governed by rule of law, I believe option 4 is our best choice. Corruption needs to be rooted out through a strong and independent judiciary. Accountability, equal justice and merit should prevail for all. Honest leadership working in the best interest of the country and unencumbered by power brokers is our only hope. I believe IK is leading the charge. He can get us there. We should not relent nor lose hope for the country’s sake.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.