Ameya threatens against the release of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Ameya Khopkar and a producer of motion pictures, warned on Friday to obstruct the potential Indian release of the Pakistani film “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

According to Khopkar, an Indian company intends to release “The Legend of Maula Jatt” there.

The MNS leader threatened to stop the release of the Fawad Khan’s movie in all of India if Raj Thackeray gave the order.

Ameya Khopkar criticised Fawad Khan’s fans and called those who wanted “The Legend of Maula Jatt” to be released in India traitors, advising them to travel to Pakistan to see the movie instead.

There have been rumours that the super-hit movie could debut on December 23 in India.

There has been an unofficial ban on Pakistani films and performers since the Uri incident in 2016.

Fawad Khan, who has a great fan base in India, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the movie “Khoobsurat.” He received appreciation for his work in the film “Kapoor & Sons” back in 2016.

The Pakistani classic movie Maula Jatt has been remade as The Legend of Maula Jatt. It also features Mahira Khan alongside Fawad Khan. Mahira Khan starred in “Raees” as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife.