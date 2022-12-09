Peshawari chappal creates an uproar in Hollywood styled by Daniel Craig

James Bond superstar Daniel Craig was seen wearing a cream-colored Peshawari Chappal (sandals) in his most recent movie ‘Glass Onion’.

These light cream raffia “Settat Sandals” were created by Spanish fashion designer Manolo Blahnik and sold for about USD 180 in their Spring Summer 21 collection.

Daniel was spotted wearing it with a sky blue and white striped outfit with sunglasses with a summer vibe.

A cream cable knit sweater worn by Chris Evans in the first episode of the Glass Onion film series ignited a fashion frenzy.

Many Pakistani bloggers and fashion pages were seen mentioning the fashion brand by writing “Peshawar” in their stories.

Peshawari Chappal is considered a specialty in Pakistan and is originally from KPK’s capital Peshawar. Pakistani men style it with their national attire, Shalwar Kameez and can be seen mostly in leather material.

Lately many local brands in Pakistan such as “Stylo” have started producing “Peshawari Chappal” for women as well since initially they were designed for men only.

A symbol of elegance and sophistication, this chappal is worn commonly by many in Pakistan.