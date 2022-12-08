PRCS distributes more relief packages among flood victims

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided relief items to 500 flood-affected households in Jacobabad. PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and the IFRC Head of Delegation (HoD) in Pakistan, Peter Ophoff, distributed the relief items among affected families, which included a tarpaulin sheets, jerry cans, a kitchen set, a shelter toolkit, blankets, mosquito nets, and a family-sized tent. Speaking on occasion, Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari said that the Pakistan Red Crescent has helped thousands of flood-affected families, especially in areas where no other organisation has reached due to lack of access, and this would continue until the last victim is helped. He further said that PRCS has already distributed relief items in Jacobabad and will continue. “Tomorrow, we are going to distribute relief items to the flood-affected people in Kashmore and then Dadu,” said the PRCS chairman. IFRC HoD in Pakistan Peter appreciated the PRCS efforts and said that PRCS and the IFRC would continue relief operations to help those who need it most. PRCS Secretary General Ubaidullah Khan and Provincial Secretary of PRCS-Sindh Kanwar Waseem said that we are facing the biggest catastrophe in our history, and everyone in the Red Crescent is working around the clock to provide relief supplies to those in need.