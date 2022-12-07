Cheema announces schedule of ‘hold elections, save country’ movement

Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema said in a statement that during the 8 months of the imported government, two crore people have gone below the poverty line. This PDM cabal is bent on killing the poor instead of ending poverty and their priority is to put public interests aside and end their corruption cases. She said that in the last month of the Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the industrial growth was 26% and today, the industrial growth is only 10.6%. Despite this, the imported government has also imposed a ban on imports and strangled the industry, after which, there is a significant decrease in investment, a slowdown in businesses and a huge increase in unemployment, he regretted. She said that at the beginning of December, the sale of petroleum products has decreased by 20%, the sale of cement by 16.8%, and the trade deficit in November is 24%. Last week food prices increased by 30%. This situation is telling the story of the colossal destruction of the economy, and the death of the poor, but the federal government does not care.

Musarat Cheema said in her message on the social media website Twitter that on the instructions of Chairman PTI Imran Khan, the schedule of the ‘hold elections, save the country’ protest movement has been released. The movement will start from NA-126 of Hammad Azhar’s constituency on December 7 from Lahore. Protests will be held in NA-135 of Karamat Khokhar and NA-130 of Shafqat Mehmood on December 8, she explained. December 10 is reserved for the PP-151 constituency of Mian Aslam Iqbal and December 11 is for PP-158 of Mian Akram Usman who will also lead the protest rallies. Nadeem Bhara on December 12 in PP-161 and Shabbir Gujjar on December 13 in PP-167 will record public protest. Musarat Cheema said that December 14 is scheduled for PP-159 of Murad Raas while on December 15, there will be a protest in Zaheer Abbas Khokhar constituency of PP-170. Sarfraz Khokhar will hold a protest on December 16 in PP-173 and December 17 is scheduled for a public protest in PP-160 of Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid. On December 20, the brave people of Lahore will protest against the imported government in the form of a historic rally at Liberty Chowk. We will never allow this anti-national cabal to endanger the survival of Pakistan, she concluded.