GIDS, LSE pay tribute to renowned scholar and women activist Dr Rubina Saigol

Graduate Institute of Development Studies (GIDS), Lahore School of Economics organized an honorary tribute to the late eminent scholar, writer and an activist Dr. Rubina Saigol on December 1, 2022. Dr. Fareeha Zafar, Professor at GIDS, started off the proceedings by welcoming the guest speakers and presenting an overview of an illustrious life history of Dr Saigol.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Khawar Mumtaz – a renowned women’s rights activist and the former Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women – talked about Dr. Saigol’s impact on the society and institutions that are governed by social pressures, social biases and prejudices against women. She said: “Dr Saigol was a key theorist who looked at feminism through the lens of diversity. She took pride in being the senior member of Women Action Forum and although intergenerational challenges existed among feminists groups yet she was accessible to all, particularly the younger ones”. Ms. Mumtaz also highlighted Dr Saigol’s groundbreaking work, “Feminism and Women’s Movement in Pakistan,” that paved the way towards women’s empowerment; and in addition to this, her latest publication “Contradictions and Ambiguities of Feminism in Pakistan: Exploring the 4th Wave,” which further explored new ways in which the younger generation of feminists were more focused on women’s rights at the personal level while the older ones targeted the state and women specific legislation.

Professor Neelum Hussain – a notable educationist and an author, affiliated with the Simorgh Women’s Resources and Publication Centre – spoke on Dr. Saigol’s contribution as being a prolific writer. Ms. Hussain underscored her potential to unpack jargons and reflect complex ideas into simple words. Her writing strength can be gauged through her ability to distinguish between micro and macro issues associated with human development and in order to connect these diversified issues into a synergized manner Dr. Saigol adopted an intersectional approach. Profssor Hussain further added that through her writings she managed to show a gap between the implementation of state policies and the actual lives of the poor. In this context, Dr. Saigol’s work on the implementation of Single National Curriculum (SNC) talks about the discrimination that will always exist between the elite and the public sector children because the former will have access to privileges and resources while the latter will remain marginalized unless issues pertinent to poverty are fully addressed.

Ms. Nida Usman Chaudhry, Dr Saigol’s niece, who is an advocate and the founder of Women in Law Initiative Pakistan, candidly talked about her aunt’s personal life articulating her larger than life persona. “She had a heart of gold, a pure soul who was passionately committed to her cause” said Ms. Chaudhry. Dr Saigol was a proponent of harmony and friendship among nations and states as well as among diverse religions and cultures. Remembering her for her wit and her insights from a place of empathy and compassion, she was a powerhouse of knowledge and guidance. She encouraged women to acquire education and be financially independent in life. Dr. Saigol was a resilient personality who fought cancer like a warrior. Even during her last days, when she was diagnosed with Covid-19, Dr Saigol continued to work for her cause. During that time she was utterly concerned for the Afghan women and their future in light of the developing political situation. Yet she lost the battle of life. To honor Dr. Saigol, Ms. Chaudhry said that Lahore Education and Research Network (LEARN) – a capacity building and research institute – has introduced Rubina Saigol Research Award that will be awarded to the best research paper.

Last but not the least, Dr. Rashid Amjad, Director GIDS, concluded the proceedings of the commemoration, honoring Dr. Saigol’s contributions and thanking all the participants.