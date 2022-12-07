DG 1122 terms volunteers an asset of Pakistan

The Major General (R) Sudantha Ranasinghe opened the 2nd day of 6th International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge at Emergency Services Academy on Tuesday. He is pleased to be here in Pakistan as his numerous memories are associated with this country.

He thanked to Emergency Services Academy for providing team of trainers for capacity building of Sri Lanka Team and inviting for this grand event. He congratulated all teams for wining division level competition and finally they are representing their districts at international CERTs Challenge. He added it is also matter of great honor for Sri Lankan CERT Team for participating in this challenge. It would be really great learning experience for Sri Lankan team to exhibit Community Action Disaster Response (CADRE) skills in such a grand competition, he added.

While addressing the audience he said that it is an opportunity for our team to learn best practices and I am sure from this platform we will improve Emergency preparedness response and prevention in our country with the help of volunteers. He also appreciated and acknowledged the team of organizers, evaluators and support staff of Emergency Services Academy and Headquarters for arranging and providing such a big platform to exhibit Disaster Response Skills to all volunteers of Pakistan & Sri Lanka.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that today is a remarkable day not only for local but international level too. He salutes to volunteers because they are great assets for the country as they give their time to assist emergency service in management of emergencies and safety promotion activities. Dr. Rizwan Naseer warmly welcomed the Sri Lankan delegation headed by Major General (Rtd) Sudantha Ranasinghe, Director General, Disaster Management Center, Sri Lanka and CERT team from Sri Lanka.

Secretary Emergency Services said that being volunteer is a great spirit and establishment of Rescue 1122 is also result of tireless efforts of 12 years of volunteerism. Now, this is the rescue service which is available at doorsteps to the people by just dialing one number 1122. He also welcomed all the team especially Pak Army and Sri Lankan team in second day of CERT Challenge. He Said that I would like to appreciate all District Emergency Officers and Rescue Safety Officers who made this community training program successful and due to their continues efforts this volunteers program has grabbed the attention of young generation and now they are representing in this challenge from their respective districts.

He also appreciated Community Safety Wing, Headquarters, and Safety Wing of Emergency Services Academy organizing the series of trainings to establish over 5000 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab.

Ex secretary health, Mr. Sohail grace the occasion and thanked to Emergency Services Academy for inviting him as guest in the event. He admired the participating teams especially Sri Lankan Volunteers team. Addressing the audience he said, “I am very happy to be here as I am working as volunteer for this organization on request of Dr Rizwan Naseer Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department.” He also expressed his willingness and commitment to support volunteerism in future with the help of Rescue 1122.

Earlier, Ms Deeba Shahnaz Head of Community Safety & Information presented a briefing about three days of 6th International Volunteer CERT Challenge. She apprised that a total of 59 CERTs/ Volunteers teams from all over Pakistan including international team of Sri Lanka, Pak-Army, Embassy, Academia, industries and different private organizations are participating in International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge 2022. Today is the 2nd day of this challenge. The participants are being given different mock-scenarios regarding Management of Mass Causality Incident (MCI), Light Search & Rescue, Basic Life Support & First Aid, Response to Fire and Water Emergencies. She said that all teams will be assessed and evaluated by the qualified instructors of the Academy. Ms. Deeba informed that the top three teams of the International CERT challenge would be awarded trophies while remaining participants with certificates. In this regard, a closing ceremony will be held on 8th December 2022, she concluded.