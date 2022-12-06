M6 land scam: Sindh govt to seek red warrant for suspended DC

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that provincial authorities would be approaching the federal government for the issuance of a red warrant for suspended Naushahro Feroze Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tashfeen Alam over his alleged involvement in the Hyderabad-Sukkur M6 land scam case. The red warrant is an international notice sent to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual. Alam, among several others, has been accused of being involved in suspicious transactions of over Rs2 billion meant for acquiring land for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project. He reportedly fled to Azerbaijan on November 19. The Sindh General Administration and Coordination Department issued his suspension orders on November 22 while the federal Establishment Division suspended Alam for 120 days.

“The anti-corruption department has registered a case pertaining to the scakm in Nausharo Feroze and his (Alam) name is included in the first information report (FIR),” Wahab said while addressing a press conference in Karachi. “Since the FIR is based on a comprehensive fact-finding report, it has been decided that the Anti-Corruption Department (ACE) will approach the federal government so that a red warrant for the former deputy commissioner is issued via Interpol,” he added. This, he continued, was decided so that Alam could be brought back to the country and action could taken against him according to the law for the recovery of the embezzled amount. “To this end, the Sindh government is in regular contact with the National Highway Authority (NHA), the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).” Wahab further said Alam was “removed” as the Naushahro Feroze DC soon after allegations in the case had surfaced against him and a report, submitted by a joint investigation team three days ago, showed there was some truth behind the allegations.