Adcom Leo Burnett celebrates annual event

The crazies, the hipsters, the funkaars, the gulukaars and the dramey-baaz of Adcom Leo Burnett Lahore, unleashed their creative, fun-filled and contagious energy to organise a memorable evening for its annual event, Madcom Nights, under the banner of Bindaas 80’s for the employees and clients.

The madness of the night was a pleasant and much needed break from the craziness of the agency work culture. It was all about letting loose and just diving into pure fun – from eccentric outfits and loud antics to the dhinchak 80’s grooves and hilarious moves – the night was thoroughly enjoyed by the entire motley crew that graced the event with their sheer passion.

Key highlights of the night included an outrageous awards segment to recognize and celebrate idiosyncrasies of employees, great food, a whole lot of music and dancing, and paparazzi-style photo clicking frenzy. It was indeed a great way to keep the agency life spicy, exciting and above all, build a stronger bond amongst employees and with clients, alike.