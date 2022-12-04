Ashton Kutcher does first sit-down interview with twin brother in ‘The Checkup’ trailer

Ashton Kutcher and his brother are reflecting on his recent health scare. In the upcoming Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr David Agus, the That ’70s Show alum recounts his Aug. 8 diagnosis with the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis. And as the Nov. 30 trailer shows, Ashton’s twin brother Michael Kutcher joins him on the emotional journey.

The brothers’ first moment comes not long after the Jobs actor described his symptoms with host Dr David Agus, noting, “I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can’t see.” Soon after, the trio are seen going over images in a lab.

Later in the trailer-which also features interviews with Nick Cannon, Amy Schumer, Oprah Winfrey, Howie Mandel and more-Michael and Ashton share a tearful moment, during which the No Strings Attached actor places his hand on his brother’s knee and they then grab one another’s’ hands.

During the scene, Ashton can be heard saying, “When you have this face to face with death you instantly lock in to ‘What you doing with today?” Ashton first revealed his vasculitis diagnosis in August, during an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, during which he revealed he was “lucky to be alive.” That same day, the Two and a Half Men alum tweeted that he had “fully recovered” from the flare up.

Michael, born with cerebral palsy, can understand his brother’s sentiments, explaining his own health scares in 2019. “I almost died at birth, almost died with the heart transplant but I’m still here. What is my purpose?” he explained on the Koncrete Podcast at the time. “I’m just grateful to wake up every day.”

The Checkup with Dr David Agus is set to premiere on December 6 on Paramount+.