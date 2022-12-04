Alhamra hosts Sufi Night with whirling dervish performance

A “Sufi Night with whirling dervish’s performance” was held at Alhamra Art Centre, the Mall, in conjunction with the completion of 75 years of Pakistan-Turkey friendship with the support of Lahore Arts Council, organized by the Consulate General of Turkey.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ambassador of Turkey Dr Mehmet Pasha were the special guests.

The ceremony started with reciting the Holy Quran and the two countries national anthems. Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet expressed his views on the ceremony and said the Pak-Turk friendship is durable and this bilateral relation is getting stronger over time.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the unparalleled friendship between the two countries is not hidden from anyone; Turkey is a brotherly Islamic country and salutes the great spirit of them by standing with Pakistan in every difficult time.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi expressed his pride in hosting the commemorative ceremony on the completion of 75 years of Pakistan-Turkey friendship.

Deputy Consul General China Kao Ke, Consul of Turkey Emir Ozbey, senior officials of Yunus Emery Cultural Center, Director General Khana Farhang Iran Jafar Ronas, Member Board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Muhammad Ali Baloch and other high social, cultural, diplomatic, and Celebrities from different walks of life participated and added to the splendour of the event.

In the whirling dervish’s performance, the artists presented their unique and remarkable style of dance, which left the audience mesmerized by their beauty and charm.