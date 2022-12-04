Moonis’ claim casts doubt over ‘apolitical’ narrative

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi’s statement regarding former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s advice has raised doubt over the army’s narrative of being “apolitical” and that an explanation should be given, a private TV channel reported. “There should be clarity on this [matter],” he said. “And we have complete faith and the nation has complete faith that our military leadership and the institution – [will remain true] with the public commitment the DG ISPR and DG ISI made; and the institution will continue to serve the nation in that manner.” The interior minister’s remarks came a day after Moonis’ revelation that (retd) Gen Bajwa had advised PML-Q to back Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) when the no-confidence motion was moved against former prime minister Imran Khan. “Gen Bajwa has retired after completing his full term. His benefits and losses don’t matter,” Sanaullah said while speaking to the media in Lahore. He said that the former army chief, on the institution’s behalf, maintained a narrative before the nation that it has no links with politics. “Now, Moonis Elahi’s statement has cast doubt over the institution’s narrative so it should be clarified,” Sanaullah said.

The minister further stated that the government and the nation has trust that the commitment the military leadership and institution have made to the nation is “true” and “respectable”. He said that the institution will perform its national duty in the country’s service under the same commitment so that politics progresses and matters advance in the country’s favour. Sanaullah questioned that “what was the need to say all this”. “I believe that even if this [statement] has resulted in a personal loss to Bajwa sahib […] he has gone now.