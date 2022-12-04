Three alleged robbers shot dead in two separate ‘encounters’

As per reports two alleged robbers opened fire on the Dolphin Force in Haji Abad, Sheikhupura Road, in the limit of Sarfod Road police. The force exchanged fore with them, resultantly killing of robbers on spot.

Robbers looted a man and escaped from the scene when police chased them.

Second encounter took place in the limit of Bahlak police station where one robber was gunned down.

Amjad Ali called the Rescue 15 and informed that robbers were looting people near Chal 601-GB, Mogian Chak. The city police officer Khalid Mehmood Hamdani told media that police had been working actively to protect the masses and Rescue 15 calls were being responded quickly.

The CPO gave appreciation letter to the policemen who took part in the encounters.

He said the deceased robbers had history of henious crimes. Police seized weapons and mobiles.

All possible measures are being taken to protect the life and propertirs of the people and no effort will be spared to eliminate the criminal elements, the CPO added.