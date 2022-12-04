People’s demand for Hazara province to be fulfilled soon: Abbassi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Saturday said he was trying his absolute best to fulfill the long-standing demand of people for Hazara province before the creation of other new provinces. Talking to media here, the minister said the speaker national assembly had constituted and notified a six-member committee for the creation of new provinces and “I am also a member of this special committee”. While criticizing the PTI chief, he said that during his three and a half years of tenure in the federal government, Imran Khan destroyed every sector and did not give any relief to the masses. Murtaza Abbassi said that general elections would be held on time and PML-N would win elections with a two-thirds majority. “We took over the government to save the country from default as the economy of the country was on the verge of collapse.” He said during the previous government, no country was ready to trade with Pakistan. “We brought the economy of the country back on track and soon a new era of prosperity would be started.”