Poland-Pak trade volume reaches over 800m euros

Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski has said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Poland had reached over € 800 million and both the countries were focusing on exploring more avenues of trade and investments in multiple sectors. Due to a preferential trade system with the European Union and GSP plus status, Poland has been one of the fastest-growing markets for Pakistani products, he added. “Our ambition is not only to increase the volume of our trade, but we also want to expand and enrich our trade and economic exchange to make it a two-way street, with more Polish businesses operating in Pakistan. We are looking forward to expand our presence in areas involving new innovative technologies, addressing the needs of the digital economy and green transition”, he said and added that defense cooperation remained a potential area of growth.

The Ambassador made these remarks while addressing Poland’s Independence Day and Polish Armed Forces Day celebration ceremonies here Friday. The Ambassador emphasized that the jewel in the crown of our economic cooperation was the contribution of Polish companies; Polish Oil and Gas Company PGNIG and Exallo Drilling to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security.