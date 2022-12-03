Cyprus doubles Briton’s jail term over Swede’s hit-and-run death

A Cypriot court has doubled to two-and-a-half years the jail term of a British tourist convicted over the hit-and-run death of a Swedish mother on the island, authorities said Friday. Manraj Singh Sidhu, 26, was nearly five times over the legal alcohol limit and had cannabis in his system when he fatally struck Camilla-Christina Pamdahl at a pedestrian crossing with a dune buggy in the tourist resort of Ayia Napa on May 4, police said. State prosecutors had ruled that Sidhu’s original one-year prison sentence and 18-month driving licence suspension, imposed by Famagusta district court in July, was too lenient. In a statement issued Friday, the office of Cyprus’s attorney-general said the supreme court had “unanimously accepted the appeal for the inadequacy” of the original sentence. “The prison sentence was increased to two-and-a-half years, sending the appropriate message to society that provocative, selfish driving behaviour resulting in the loss of human lives should be addressed with rigour,” the statement added.