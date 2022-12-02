Rupee strengthens, closes at Rs 223.68 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by 26 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 223.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 229.25 and Rs 231.25 respectively. The price of the euro was appreciated by 87 paisa and closed at Rs 232.75 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 231.88. The Japanese Yen gained two paisa to close at Rs1.63, whereas an increase of Rs 2.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 271.17 as compared to its last closing of Rs 267.91. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 8 paisa each to close at Rs 60.90 and Rs 59.50 respectively.