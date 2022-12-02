Internet doesn’t appreciate Aima Baig’s effort to cover ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’

One of the most famous female singers in Pakistan, Aima Baig, recently revealed that she had covered the popular song Kahani Suno 2.0 by Kaifi Khalil and the people are praying that she doesn’t ruin it. Aima Baig shared on her Instagram handle that she has recorded a cover of Kahani Suno 2.0, a Kaifi Khalil composition and it will soon be released with the title Pyaar Hua Tha. She posted a picture on her account and wrote, “Thanks to this amazing artist @kaifikhalilmusic for letting me sing his composition, there’s no ambiguity that nobody can do justice to his melody, especially the way he presented it.”

Many people loved the idea of Baig’s take on one of the most trending song of 2022, and said that they can’t wait to listen to it in her beautiful voice.

However, many people don’t want her to ruin the masterpiece, as one person said, “Yes, go ahead and spoil this masterpiece too.” Another person said that they hope she doesn’t ruin their favourite song.