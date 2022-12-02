Saudi Arabia, UAE envoys call on COAS Gen Asim

Ambassadors of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday, the military said.

Matters of bilateral interest came under discussion during army chief’s separate meetings with Saudi envoy Nawaf Saeed A. Al Milkiy and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, the military’s media wing further said.

The meetings took place two days after General Asim took charge as the 17th Army chief of Pakistan at a ceremony held at the GHQ on Tuesday.

The change of command ceremony was held after a gap of six years, as General Qamar Javed Bajwa, now retired, was given a three-year extension in 2019.