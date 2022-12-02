Five booked for stripping, recording objectionable video of elderly woman

Five culprits stripped an elderly woman, recorded her footages and uploaded it on the social media suspecting that her son developed relations with a girl of the accused persons family. On being informed of the issue, the city police officer Khalid Mehmood Hamdani formed a special team led by the SSP (operations) to arrest the culprits who disrobed the lady and made her objectionable video. Submitting an application to the Khurrianwala police, Faisalabad, Muhammad Taj said that five accused including Maqsood his brother Sajid, Kashmeeran Bibi (wife of Maqsood), Fahad (son of Maqsood) and another accused Usman barged into his house on Tuesday and started to thrash him and his wife. He said the accused Maqsood along with Kashmeeran Bibi stripped his wife, Nasreen Bibi, and one accused kept recording her footages.

He alleged the accused had shared the footages on the social media which disgraced his family. The accused who are our relatives suspects that my (applicant) son has developed illicit relations with the daughter of Maqsood, Taj Muhammad added. Police booked accused persons under sections 354-A and 452 of the PPC. The police spokesman Muhammad Ismail said that CPO Khalid Hamdani on Thursday formed a special team to arrest the culprits and SSP operations would lead the team. He said five accused have been booked in the case and raids are being conducted to arrest them.