Aijaz Aslam comes in support of Adnan Siddiqui on National Anthem rendition debate

The famous actor Aijaz Aslam has come to Adnan Siddiqui’s rescue as he backs up the latter’s standpoint on remixing of the National Anthem. On Thursday, the renowned musicians Shehzad Roy and Wahab Bugti performed a ‘remixed’ version of the National Anthem at the 21st Lux Style Awards. The veteran Pakistani actor, Adnan Siddiqui, didn’t like the new version of the National Anthem and said that he found it disrespectful. Many Pakistani artists disagreed with the Merey Paas Tum Ho actor including Sajal Ali, Farhan Saeed, Anoushay Ashraf and others. They said that the remix of the National Anthem didn’t change the essence of it. However, Aijaz Aslam shares the same view as Siddiqui and thinks the Mom actor’s point on the recent argument was valid. Taking to his Twitter handle, Aslam said, “I think @adnanactor has a valid point in this recent argument, what he actually meant was …’Not to fix something which is already perfect.”