PML-N vows to ‘resist’ attempt to dissolve PA

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to stand their ground and resist any attempts to dissolve the current Punjab Assembly on the ‘whim’ of one party or individual, even vowing to challenge any such move legally. This was asserted on Monday afternoon by PML-N leaders including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and former Punjab home Attaullah Tarar and Uzma Bukhari. Speaking to the media after a meeting of PML-N’s parliamentary leaders in Punjab chaired by former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Tarar said that they had resolved to ensure that the assembly completes its stipulated term. He added that they had filed a review petition over Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s election but it has yet to be heard. He further said that in the event advice is sent by the Punjab chief minister to dissolve the provincial assembly, the governor was constitutionally empowered to direct the chief minister to first obtain a vote of confidence. Tarar said that Hamza has summoned for Tuesday a meeting of their allies and independent candidates to consult on a future course of action to prevent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from unilaterally dissolving the provincial assembly.

He added that PTI Chairman Imran Khan should update his dictionary, as the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was no longer the biggest dacoit in Punjab as his son Moonis Elahi had taken over that mantle. “I believe when they leave the government, their hands and leg would start shaking at the thought of what may happen to them.”