Sameera Reddy discusses fair skin obsession in new podcast episode

Sameera Reddy has been keeping it real on social media, having difficult conversations about physical and mental health, motherhood, the standards of beauty set by the society and such. The 43-year-old has also furthered these discussions on her podcast series ‘Limitless’. In one of the recent episodes, she was joined by actor Shahana Goswami, and the two talked about a rather contentious topic: the colour of skin, and why in India – where there is an obsession with light skin tone – brown- and dusky-complexioned people are still looked down upon. Sameera pointed out that Shahana has a “gorgeous chocolate skin, which is super, super sexy”, adding that when she herself first started out as an actor, they made her “almost two colours lighter”. “I was greyish on camera,” Sameera recalled. She asked Shahana on why it is important to love the skin we are born with, and she replied, “I am probably the darkest in my family. I was born and brought up in Delhi… All of India, to a large extent, is fair-skin obsessed. When I was born, there was some distant relative, an aunt; and my father came, saw me and said, ‘Oh, she won’t be dark’.” While the aunt pacified him saying the baby’s skin would become light later, Shahana’s mother jumped in to say they would want her to be dark, the way she is. Sameera shared that she still gets asked what she does to have a daughter with a light skin tone, if she uses something on her face. The actor said had hoped her daughter would go on to have tanned skin like her mother’s, but instead took after her father.