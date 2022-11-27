Agri dept advised sunflower cultivation from January

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to prepare their land for cultivation of Baharia sunflower crops from January as early sowing gives bumper yield. A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department said here on Saturday that the time from 1st January to 15th February was most suitable for Baharia cultivation of sunflower crops. Therefore, the growers should immediate start preparation of their lands to commence sunflower cultivation. “If cultivation of this crop is completed up to mid of February, it gives maximum production, otherwise, quality and quantity of grains is affected and the farmers have to face heavy loss in the yield if its sowing is late from first half of February”, he added. The spokesman also advised that the growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties were not only disease resistant but also give maximum production.