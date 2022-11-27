Higher education among powerful forces shaping world: VC GCU

Importance of higher education is increasing day by day and is one of the most powerful forces shaping the world today. The rise of the middle class, the increase in female education and expansion of higher education are just a few examples of how higher education has impacted society over the years, said Prof Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi Vice Chancellor Government College University and Punjab University in an interview with Daily Times.

Recently, Prof. Asghar Zaidi was been given additional charge of VC Punjab University (PU) and he has embarked on a series of reforms. One big challenge that he is facing in PU is the new undergraduate policy, which was accepted last year, and the policy was to be adopted in PU affiliated colleges as well.

According to this policy, ADP degree was to be issued and students with two years’ associate degree could get admission in the 5th semester of BS but unfortunately we are not ready to adopt this policy yet.

Prof Asghar Zaidi said they have decided to delay it for at least one more year so that the Punjab University and its affiliated colleges could prepare more effectively for the adoption of this policy. The other major issue, he said, is of students’ residency in the hostel as these issues have been created over time and we need to resolve them gradually with a series of incremental reforms. We will be introducing RFID cards and electronic barriers so that only authorized individuals are allowed to enter in the premises of Punjab University.

Prof Zaidi said that the ban on student unions should be immediately lifted and students should be given responsibility to formulate their party and guarantee discipline. The logic behind Student Unions is grooming the future democratic leaders for our nation under the guidance of their teachers, and we need to encourage students so that they should know the power of vote which now-a-days has been hijacked by the Baradri system and demographics of the area.

When asked about Imran Khan (Chairman PTI and Former PM) recent visit to Government College University where he addressed students and faculty, which was not appreciated by the federal government and other political parties. VC said the basic purpose of higher education is to foster democracy. This means that it should help people develop critical awareness of the situation and thinking skills and cultivate values and attitudes that encourage social responsibility, civic engagement and tolerance. They should be able to elect those people who are genuinely sincere with the nation, this responsibility lies with us at the higher education institutions and we must educate, encourage our youth to listen and decide for their future.

“I promise you one day when elections will be nearing, I will organize and moderate political debate in Bhukhari Auditorium of Government College, I will call all the parties to come up and debate on judicial economic and social issues.” This will be televised live, and our students will witness, participate and learn from this event. “I have no regrets in arranging that event, the difficulties I faced after the event did not deter me and am enchanted that I took a brave approach,” he added.

Search committees are formed to select VC’s of universities whereas they work as the conventional selection committees, the true spirit of committee should be to let the wise men of the search committee to go out and search for the most suitable person for each university, as per this old methodology we are basically rewarding people with VC ship who have long academic records.

He further said that the hiring of good quality faculty is also an issue in both these prestigious universities, in response to our question regarding lack of industry linkages among faculty. He said that we have designed a rubric in which we have weightage criteria for professors in which we focus on the whole range of activities what an individual has done over his/her career so far.

Skill development courses have been introduced for the final year students as the future of the world depends on the skills of the next generation. If people do not have the skills needed to face the challenges ahead, there will be no hope for the world. Higher education prepares students to enter the workforce with the necessary skills to face the challenges of the 21st century. It also prepares them for a career that they will want to pursue. This means that higher education is crucial to ensuring that people have the skills and knowledge needed to make a living and lead meaningful lives.