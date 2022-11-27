Gen Asim Munir and Pak Army

It is really good that the appointment process of the Army Chief and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee has been completed smoothly. All civil and military institutions must be praised for the way key appointments were made following the seniority rule. There is a sense of grief in India since these appointments were made in Pakistan. The worries of India are obvious as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Hafiz Gen Asim Munir is the only commander of the Pak Army who has headed both the MI and ISI. India is disturbed because our new COAS is already aware of the cowardly and nefarious designs of the enemy forces as he has served at the coveted offices in the intelligence agencies. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the key appointments by following the seniority rule and it was quite enough for those enemies who were raising fingers over the transfers and postings in the Pak Army.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir is an accomplished officer of the Pak Army who remained at crucial and sensitive posts throughout his career in the military. He joined the service through Officers Training School Mangla and got a commission in the Frontier Force Regiment. Gen Munir got commissioned in the 23rd battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment. He was posted at GHQ as Quarter Master General before his new appointment as COAS. Gen Munir was promoted to the rank of Lt Gen in September 2018 and he was made DG ISI on 27th November 2018. Later, he was appointed as Corps Commander Gujranwala in 2019. Earlier, Gen Munir also served as DG of Military Intelligence and Force Commander in Northern Areas. It is worth mentioning here that Gen Munir also served in Saudi Arabia when he was Lt Colonel. He is the only COAS who was awarded the sword of honour.

It is unprecedented that someone chosen for heading the Pak Army has commanded two intelligence agencies in the past.

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza hails from the 8th battalion of Sindh Regiment. He joined the service through the 76th-long course of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul. Gen Mirza has also served as DGMO and he has also commanded an Infantry division during the war on terror. He is also considered an expert in Foreign Affairs and many people from his close circle know that he has assisted the civilian government in many key foreign areas. Gen Mirza represented Pakistan during the dialogue between America and Afghanistan. He was part of a group that participated in the Afghan peace process and played his role in the ouster of the US from Afghanistan. Gen Mirza has also worked with Sartaj Aziz in the Gilgit Baltistan Reforms Committee. It is also to his credit that he was part of the delegation that held negotiations with the Chinese Foreign Minister during PTI’s government. It can be said that Gen Mirza is undoubtedly an expert in the affairs of America, India, Afghanistan and China. His abilities will be further nourished after sitting in another coveted office of CJCSC and Gen Mirza’s appointment is good for the better interest of Pakistan.

Talking about Gen Asim Munir, he is a professional soldier and his whole career is proof of his hard work. He became COAS to further increase the grace and sanctity of this prestigious institution. He reached the coveted office after serving in many key positions in different areas. He was given the command of the Pak Army after serving in the Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). It is unprecedented that someone chosen for heading the Pak Army has commanded two intelligence agencies in the past. Many people from the close circle of Gen Munir told this writer that he is very professional and very hard-working. He always left success stories behind where he has served throughout his career. He also enjoyed an excellent working relationship with the outgoing COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. As a Brigadier, Gen Munir was the force commander in northern areas while Gen Bajwa was the Corps Commander there at that time. Gen Asim Munir has also commanded a division at Siachin and foiled many nefarious designs of India during his posting at the world’s highest battlefield. There is a hue and cry in Indian media since President Dr Arif Alvi signed the summary of Gen Munir as the new COAS. India is in shock since then. Both MI and ISI have already broken the back of enemy forces and now their former head will be the new COAS. A difficult time for India, indeed.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.