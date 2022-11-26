‘Mera dil yeh pukare aaja’ girl reveals story behind viral video

Ayesha, the viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja’ dance girl appeared in morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ on Friday. Ayesha aka Manoo became an internet sensation earlier this month when one of her dance videos from a friend’s wedding went viral on social media. The young model-TikToker was lauded for her moves on late Lata Mangeshkar’s classic, ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja’.

The girl was invited to the Friday episode of the ‘Wedding Masterclass’ series in ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ hosted by Nida Yasir, where she revealed the actual story behind the video.

Ayesha disclosed that it was her best friend’s wedding who suggested she should perform on the specific song and it was a very last-minute change. “I was supposed to dance to another song but my friend, the bride asked me to perform on this song instead,” she told the host.

The girl also revealed that although she had heard the song before, it was an impromptu performance.

“It was my best friend’s wedding so I had to perform and since the song was her wish, and there was no one else to join me, I just went ahead alone and did whatever I could on the spot,” she said.

Apart from social media, the dancer got praised by the celebrity guests on the show for her smooth dance moves and graceful dressing. Ayesha, who said that she is a model and often participates in photoshoots, also disclosed that her Instagram and TikTok followers have been growing by the minute ever since the dance clip went viral.