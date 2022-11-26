FGPC to serve as teaching hospital for NUST

In a landmark development, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) Hospital have reached an understanding, whereby FGPC hospital would serve as the undergraduate teaching hospital for the newly established NUST School of Health Sciences (SHS). The chief guest at the signing ceremony was Mr Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (NHSR&C). Prominent among others present at the occasion were Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST; Mr Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Secretary MoST; and senior consultants from FGPC hospital. The agreement was signed by Dr Osman Hasan, Pro-Rector Academics NUST and Dr Inayat Ullah Baig, ED FGPC hospital.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister for Health Mr Abdul Qadir Patel extended his felicitations to NUST and FGPC hospital on this joint initiative, which, he believed, would augur well for the health sector of Pakistan. He was particularly impressed with the meritorious achievements NUST has garnered in a short span since its inception, particularly mentioning the launch of NUST School of Health Sciences (SHS) that would address the dearth of highly skilled doctors in the country. He termed the newly forged partnership a step in the right direction, which would be remembered as a landmark initiative in the history.

In his welcome address, Rector NUST thanked the honourable Minister of Health for his continuous guidance and unstinting support during the entire process of enabling this much-needed partnership. He also conveyed his gratitude to Minister MoST and his ministry for extending all-out support to realise this joint venture that would have far-reaching dividends for all. He also expressed his deep appreciation for each member of the teams involved in the partnership agreement from both ministries, FGPC hospital and NUST. He reiterated his confidence that upholding its quality standards acknowledged worldwide, NUST would play an instrumental role in producing exceptionally skilled and competent medical graduates through the platform of SHS.