PM Shehbaz, Hamza get ‘clean chit’ in money laundering case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz received “a clean chit” on Friday from a NAB witness in a case involving money laundering.

Tajamul Islam, a NAB witness and the manager of operations at Silk Bank, testified before the Special Court (Central) in Lahore that there was no evidence of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza laundering any money. He showed the court the records of the two companies bank accounts.

Unitas Steel and Good Nature Company are both steel factories.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have nothing to do with the bank accounts of Good Nature Company and Unitas Steel Mills, the NAB witness testified in court. He continued by saying that neither of the two businesses nor the two people’s bank accounts had ever been utilized to launder money.

He further said these bank accounts were also not used for FTT foreign telegraphic transfers.

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad also cross-examined the NAB witness.

Hamza Shehbaz did not appear in court and his application for exemption for appearance was accepted by the judge.