Inside the star-studded premiere of ‘Tich Button’

The Lahore premiere of the much-awaited ‘Tich Button’ took place last night in the attendance of the star cast of the film.

As the most anticipated Pakistani film is hours away from its theatrical release, the cast and crew of the project came together to celebrate the film in a glitzy Lahore premiere on Wednesday.

The star-studded event was no less than a festival as the stunning cast of the rom-com flick in addition to the who’s who of the industry arrived in style to light up the red carpet.

‘Tich Button’, the multi-starrer flick is headlined by Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussain and Iman Ali. Alongside the main cast, the film features an ensemble supporting cast comprising of veterans Sohail Ahmed, Qavi Khan, Gul-e-Rana, Samiya Mumtaz and Noor-ul-Hassan in pivotal roles.

Jerjees Seja, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are producers for the film while President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal is the Executive Producer. The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, ‘Tich Button’ is slated to hit theatres on November 25.