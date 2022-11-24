Atiqa Odho set to charm Turkey in new drama ‘Koyu Beyaz’

Actor Atiqa Odho is set to make Pakistan proud in her international debut Turkish drama Koyu Beyaz.

Given the country’s skyrocketing ratings of Turkish shows, Odho charged up to set the benchmark high for the actors back home.

The 54-year-old was accompanied on the set of Koyu Beyaz by famous names such as Nisa Bölükba?? Atakan Ho?gören, Atabiq Mohsin, and Ebru Akel.

The Dasht actor posted about her new project online with her fans. Odho shared a picture with a caption addressed to the actor by RGB Productions.

“Welcome to Off White family, dear Atiqa Odho. It’s an honour for us to work with you. We wish you good luck during the shooting marathon. We are looking forward to the first episode with excitement. Off White on TRT digital soon, “Turkish media production added.

TRT Digital will broadcast the drama, while Bulent Isbilen-helmed the show. The plot of the show is still under the curtains.