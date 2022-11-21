‘Backdoor negotiations’ underway with President Alvi: Sh Rashid

Former minister and AML chief Sheikh Rashid has said that “backdoor negotiations” with President Arif Alvi were underway. In a media talk in Lahore on Sunday, he said that PTI chairman Imran Khan “has no interest” in the appointment of the army chief. “He just wants the selection to be made on merit.” Rashid also met Imran at the former premier’s residence in the city earlier in the day. Talking to journalists afterward, he said that doctors had advised Imran not to travel, adding that there was still a threat to the PTI chief’s life. About the long march, Rashid said that people would march on the capital in the daylight. “We have only one demand: free and fair elections.”