Capital to have centralized mointring to deal with traffic issues

In a rare move, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) established a centralized monitoring system at its headquarters to keep check on traffic congestion as well as traffic violations.

The purpose of the move was to facilitate citizens as being the main onus of the ITP. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Dr Mustafa Tanveer told Daily Times that there were some public complaints regarding traffic congestion at some points of the city particularly at peak rush hours of the day.

“We established a digitalized monitoring system here at headquarters in sector F-8 equipped with modern technology,” he said, adding that it is linked with Safe City Cameras installed at various locations in the capital.

Through these cameras, he explained, all major and smaller points of the city including traffic signals remained under monitoring incessantly, adding that whenever any spot found with unnecessary traffic mess relevant sergeant immediately informed by the monitoring team to proactively fix that issue.

Likewise, Dr Tanveer stated, whenever any motorist violates any rule and the sergeant is not available at that time he/she fined by the sergeant deputed on the way the violator moves.

The SSP further claimed that the traffic police is making its best efforts to ensure the protection of people’ lives by minimizing traffic crimes, adding that the prevention of accidents, helping road users in distress, ensure the role of law through equal application and to gain the confidence and support of the community were among major achievements of the ITP.

As per available information, there had been installed around 1,950 close circuit television (CCTV) under Safe City Project. Originally, the project was made functional 6 years back.

Moreover, 130 LED screens were installed at the control room for monitoring the CCTVs under the project which are equipped with modern and sophisticated software worth Rs250 million which was used only in USA and England at that time. Currently, the ITP is also getting help in order to do its best by utilizing said modern equipment.

Earlier, keeping in view the safety of the citizens and road safety rules, the ITP expedited strict action against one-way and other traffic rules violators and issued 26,280 fine tickets over one way violation during the ongoing year.

According to the SSP, special squads have been formed, which will be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

In this regard, orders have been issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their supervision. Special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic violations. Special broadcasts have also been aired on radio FM 92.4 through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules.

The SSP further claimed that strict action against traffic rules, specifically one-way violations, would be taken. Drivers will be not only challenged but also prosecuted in police stations as per law, adding that the citizens are also requested not to violate one-way for the protection of life and property of themselves and others and ensure the compliance of traffic laws.