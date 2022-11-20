‘Pakistan Property Expo’ to be held on Dec 16

Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI) has postponed its second Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention which was to be held from November 18 to 20 and announced that the event will now be held on December 16. Talking to APP Chief Operating Officer of PAEI Fahad Barlas said after mutual consultation with all stakeholders and taking the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf into consideration, a decision to postpone the event was taken. He said that a large number of renowned builders, developers, allied construction industry, bank projects and various business communities associated with the tourism industry were aligned to participate in the three-day exhibition at Pak-China Friendship Center. He said PAE’s property expo is one of the most important investment fairs that will boost Pakistan’s economy, creating great opportunities to attract investment from national to international levels.