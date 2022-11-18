Punjab approves 50pc provision of subsidy on electric vehicles

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over 4th provincial cabinet meeting at his office today. The provincial cabinet paid tributes to Dr. Sania Nishter for accomplishing years of work in only two months’ time period along with attaining success in the flood relief programme. The Chief Minister while addressing the cabinet meeting lauded the efforts and paid tributes to Dr. Sania Nishter, SMBR Zahid Zaman Akhter, DG PDMA Faisal Fareed and the whole team. He stated that the disbursement programme of Rs. 12 billion for more than 5000 flood affectees is an example of its own. CM highlighted that diseases are spreading in the Sindh province and censured that those people are doing nothing except politics. He disclosed that we have allocated Rs. one billion of flood relief for Sindh but unfortunately survey has yet not been conducted over there.

The provincial cabinet made mandatory on the sugar mills of Punjab to launch crushing from 25th of November. The provincial cabinet accorded an approval to fix the support price of sugarcane at Rs. 300 per mound. Approval has also been granted to incorporate Bank of Punjab in the Ehsaas Rashan Riyat Programme. DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer was given Grade 21. DG Rescue 1122 and the whole team were paid rich tributes during the cabinet meeting. CM appreciated that the Rescue 1122 team provided indiscriminate assistance to the flood-affected people during the flood adding that all the provinces are following suit the exemplary institution Rescue 1122 of Punjab. The provincial cabinet also granted approval to the formulate regulations for the registration of electric vehicles. It was principally decided to run electric rickshaws in Punjab.

The CM apprised that 50 percent subsidy will be provided to the electric vehicles in respect of taxes. Approval was granted to induct 3000 vacant posts in the Punjab police. Approval was granted to extend the contract of Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority Kamran Khan for two years. Approval was accorded about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of PSCA with Huawei. The cabinet granted approval to appoint the President of LDA Tribunal, to declare Sargodha and Bahawalpur city areas of the concerned development authority, amendment in Punjab Drug Rules, revamping of provincial quality control board, annual report on the State of Women Punjab Commission, audit reports about the accounts of Punjab government, audits of the accounts of Public Sector Enterprise Government of Punjab. rules and regulations for the appointment of Chairman Zakat & Usher Council, amendment in the Quaid-e-Azam Library schedule regulation 1984, amendment in the Punjab Public Library general regulation 2012, to review the contract of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and the payment of the three months notice period salary to the former Chairman RUDA. Approval was also granted to extend the contract of 11 staff members of the capacity building of P&D for Policy Planning and Monitoring of Development process in Punjab. Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary and concerned officials attended the meeting.