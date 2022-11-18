NFL move Buffalo’s snow threatened game with Browns to Detroit

MIAMI: The NFL clash on Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Detroit due to fears over a forecast snow storm, the NFL said. Weather forecasters predict up to four feet of snow to land in the Buffalo, New York, area in the coming days with “major to extreme impacts”. “Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit,” the league said in a statement. “The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.” Ford Field, home to the Detroit Lions, is an indoor venue.