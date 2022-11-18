Donation from CPEC energy enterprises exceeds Rs.115m

Millions of people in Pakistan are still deeply affected by the aftermath of flooding which “is not going anywhere”. In the time of need, the CPEC energy enterprises have stepped forward to assist the local people and provided relief worth Rs.115 million (including food and supplies).

According to Gwadar Pro on Thursday, China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute shared details about the CPEC energy enterprises’ support for Pakistan in flood relief. Zonergy extended support of Rs.12 million, Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Rs.1.06 million. State Grid of China donated about Rs.44 million, and Matiari Lahore Transmission Company Rs.3.72 million. China Power Hub Generation Company provided Rs.1.7 million, China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Rs.9.36 million, and UEP Wind Power Rs.100,000. PowerChina contributed Rs.30.21 million containing seven batches of donations. Shanghai Electric Rs.8.16 million, three batches. China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) Rs.4.37 million, five batches.

Some enterprises have transferred the donations to local governments, relief funds, and NGOs in Pakistan, who then dispatched them to the forefront of disaster-hit areas. Some are distributing rations on-ground. For example, Zonergy, China’s renewable energy solutions conglomerate, provided portable solar energy equipment and food to areas deprived of electricity and life necessities. Shanghai Electric sent tents, medicine, and drinking water to the families of employees affected by the flood. Matiari Lahore Transmission Company, alert to diseases caused by the flood, delivered 2500 relief packages and medical services to residents near the Matiari Converter Station.

PowerChina HuaDong purchased food for individuals around the sites of their project. In fact, whenever Pakistan faces a major challenge, the Chinese government, enterprises, and people step forward to provide support. This is quite true in the case of flood circumstances. Near the PowerChina Diamer Basha Dam Project, main roads linking villages to town were destroyed by torrential floods, cutting access to relief materials essential to the local residents.

In this difficult time, the Chinese company, after surveying the disaster site, sent rescue teams with excavators and other large mechanical equipment to clear collapsed sections of the roads and backfill the foundation of irrigation canals. After four days of all-out repair, the team cleared the 8-kilometer road and repaired the “paralyzed” irrigation canals, protecting the villagers from a secondary disaster.

“The more difficult it is, the more responsibilities we must take,” said an employee of PowerChina Diamer Basha Project. “Our ability might be limited, but we are striving to do something for this country. A brother in need is a friend indeed.” Such stories of timely help for locals are innumerable at CPEC projects. In Kaghan Valley, Mansehra District where SK Hydropower Project is located, several parts of the Karakoram highway, a vital communication line in northern Pakistan, were cut off due to rockfall from concessional torrential rains and mud-rock flows, leaving local people stuck in the inner land.

To restore traffic in time and ensure smooth transportation of relief materials, Chinese engineers assisted their Pakistani counterparts to repair Uchar Bridge and Bailey Bridg that link the Karakoram highway and provided mechanical equipment to clean up the road. “We’ve been working here for nearly 15 years, and Pakistan is a second home for us. We feel deeply sorry for our iron brothers and sisters suffering from the disaster, and would provide what we can to help them pull through,” a Chinese manager at the project said. In response to Pakistan’s appeal for dealing with the aftermath of the flood, China has sent an 11-member delegation of experts to conduct field surveys on the flood-hit areas and provide knowledge and experience in post-disaster construction. As of October 1, China’s continuous relief efforts have exceeded RMB 644.1 million (equivalent to US$90.2 million).