Sylvester Stallone says Bruce Willis is having ‘tough time’ with aphasia

Action star Bruce Willis has been having a ‘tough time’ with his aphasia diagnosis, friend and co-actor Sylvester Stallone told Hollywood Reporter. The 67-year-old actor, who is best known for ‘Die Hard’ among other action movies, was diagnosed with the psychological condition in March and Willis’ family announced his retirement. The condition, according to National Health Service (NHS) of the UK, affects speaking and understanding. Stallone, in his interview with the entertainment publication, said, “Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So, he’s been sort of incommunicado.” The ‘Rocky’ fame added that he was one of the first to speak to Willis following the diagnosis. Stallone shared an old picture of himself with Willis on Instagram, along with caption that read: “We go back a long way. Praying for the best for you and your wonderful family,” he had written.