Police gets 12-day physical remand of attack suspect

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Wazirabad has granted the police 12-day physical remand of Naveed, who opened fire on PTI chairman Imran Khan during the party’s long march on Nov 3. Earlier in the day, police presented Naveed before the court with the plea of a 30-day remand. The police said that they need to investigate the suspect further, recover weapons from his custody and collect scientific evidence. Subsequently, Judge Rana Zahid Iqbal approved Naveed’s 12-day physical remand and directed the police to present him in court on Nov 29. During the hearing, the court also ordered an inquiry against the investigation officers in the case for presenting the suspect in court 10 days after the registration of a first information report. “The head of the JIT (joint investigating team) is being instructed to probe and fix responsibility against the delinquents under intimation to this court till next date of hearing, failing which the law shall take its own course,” the judge directed.