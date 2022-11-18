Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 18 November 2022 is being sold for Rs. 134688 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 157100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 18 November 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 157,100 Rs 144,008 Rs 137,462 Rs 117,825 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 134,688 Rs 123,463 Rs 117,852 Rs 101,016 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 13,469 Rs 12,346 Rs 11,785 Rs 10,102 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 381,835 Rs 350,014 Rs 334,106 Rs 286,376

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.