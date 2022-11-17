New vegetable and fruit market in RUDA area

LAHORE: On November 17, 2022, a meeting to work out the modalities and delineations for shifting of fruit and vegetable market was held at RUDA headquarters.

Commissioner Lahore and Secretary Agriculture also attended the same, while deliberating different options it was decided that the fruit and vegetable market will be built on modern lines of civic excellence.

CEO RUDA gave affirmation that establishment of such a facility within the RUDA area will not only be an addition of public service modern amenity but it will also be a model to emulate.

Earlier, he emphasized that progress on the site will start as soon as the suitable location is selected keeping in view the demographics and the communication network of the area selected.

The market will be of international standards, covering 200 kanal area in RUDA, which will pave the way for farmers with contemporary research, awareness including a centre for modern research, CEO RUDA Imran Amin said.

There will be state-of-the art mechanism for auction with regard to cleanliness, security and operational system along with cold storage facility, he further added.