Kartik Aryan not replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 says Sunil Shetty

Suniel Shetty talked about the replacement of Akshay Kumar in the upcoming sequel of Hera Pheri and made surprising details.

Suniel Shetty claimed that Kartik Aryan could not be replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, as per Hindustan Times.

In a recent interview, Shetty said that “There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there’s no argument.”

Recently Shetty claimed, “He would try to get Akshay back in Hera Pheri 3 and would speak to the makers to take Akshay back.”

Akshay recently confirmed that he would not be a part of Hera Pheri 3 as he is not satisfied with the script of the film sequel.

Paresh Rawal confirmed in a tweet that Kartik will be a part of the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3. Following his tweet, Akshay Kumar fans and fans of the Hera Pheri franchise took to Twitter to show their love for the actor and his comedy films. They used the hashtag ‘no Akshay, no Hera Pheri’ along with emotional tributes to the film, and requested the makers to bring back the actor, who has starred in the first two films in the franchise, Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006)