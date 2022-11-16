Kenyan police grill Ahmad Brothers over Arshad Sharif murder

The Ahmad Brothers, Khurram, and Waqar have been questioned by Kenyan police in relation to the death of respected Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

In Nairobi, Waqar Ahmad and his wife Moreen were seen speaking with Kenyan police officers. Khurram Ahmad was there as well throughout the interrogation.

Waqar Ahmed admitted to the police throughout his four hours of questioning that Arshad Sharif was a guest and that he was unrelated to the woman’s slaying.

He added that there was no validity to the claims that Arshad Sharif had been tortured.

The IHC rejects the mother’s plea.

At home, on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition that Arshad Sharif’s mother had filed asking for a report on his son’s post-mortem.

The deputy attorney general notified the court that a copy of the post-mortem report had been delivered to Arshad’s mother, and the court, therefore, dismissed the case.

On this occasion, IHC Chief Justice Umar Farooq said that Pakistan may be the venue for this murder trial. He recalled, “The murder case of Imran Farooq was tried in the Pakistani court.

Kenyan police allegedly refused to provide Pakistani investigators access to one of its officers who is believed to have shot senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed.

A report published in Voice of America on Saturday, it quoted FIA Director General Mohsin Hasan Butt as saying that Kenyan police’s General Service Unit (GSU) officer had claimed to have shot at the car in which Arshad Sharif was when it allegedly ran a checkpoint.

He was among four officers who had shot at Arshad Sharif’s car. However, Kenyan police refused to provide Pakistani investigators access to the officer. “We believe that the Kenyan police are involved in targeting Arshad Sharif,” Butt was quoted as saying, noting there were several things that were quite strange in the entire episode.

“Not giving access to the shooter whose hand was injured two weeks ago. This is also very strange. This officer’s statement would have been very important.” Butt further said that the next step was to register Arshad Sharif’s murder case with the FIA in Pakistan under Section IV of the Extradition Act. But such a case will only be registered on the directions of the federal government, he added.