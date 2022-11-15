ECP writes to trial court for case against Imran

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday wrote to a district and sessions court judge in the federal capital to transfer the Toshakhana reference to the trial court for initiating criminal proceedings against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Last month, the ECP had disqualified the deposed premier under Article 63(1)(p) in the Toshakhana reference. A four-member bench of the ECP declared Imran’s National Assembly seat vacant as it unanimously decided that he had misled officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister. The reference has been referred to the district and sessions judge under sections 137, 170 and 167 of the Election Act. The written ruling read that PTI chief had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained in sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017 as he submitted a “false statement” and “incorrect declaration” to the ECP in the details of his assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. The ruling read as Imran had made false statements and an incorrect declaration, therefore he also committed the “offence of corrupt practices” defined under Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The commission had ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against the ex-premier for submitting a false statement under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act. The reference had been moved by the Pakistan Democratic Movement against the PTI chief on August 4 for not “sharing the details” of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale. agencies