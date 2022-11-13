Ayushmann Khurrana says he doesn’t feel insecure of his co-actors

Ayushmann Khuraana has announced his new film called An Action Hero where he will experimenting on a new avatar and he looks quite dashing. Jaideep Ahlawat, his co-star is going to play a character which has the same weightage as Ayushmann’s character in the film.

Speaking of which, Ayushmann said he isn’t insecure of anyone. In an interview with Times of India, he said, “It’s been happening since my first film. In every film of mine, the cast has to be really good. It’s also important that there should be ‘Batman’ with ‘Joker’ only then it balances it out.”

He further added, “The bigger the villain, the bigger is the hero and in this film you won’t even realise who’s the hero and who’s the villain. It’s always a team effort and collaboration, not just between actors but even the technicians and everyone on the film.”

He also said, “Having said that, I’m a huge fan of Jaideep Ahlawat. Ever since I saw ‘Paatal Lok’, I was just dying to work with him. So, it’s been a great experience.”

An Action Hero helmed by Anirudh Iyer is all set to be released on 2nd December 2022.