Trusting the Pak Army

The way politics is being linked with the state institutions these days in Pakistan is really sad. Unfortunately, a conspiracy is being hatched to incite the political workers against the Pak Army. The nefarious design to create a rift between the people of Pakistan and its army will be foiled because there is a deep-rooted bond based on love between this nation and the armed forces. Our politicians should understand now that they must tackle their political affairs themselves. These dirty political games being played in the country just for petty political interests can prove to be the final death of political parties but it cannot decrease the respect and love between the people of Pakistan and the army. No military in the world can remain strong without the support of its people. Pakistan is a blessed country where its people have deep affection, love and care for its armed forces. The people of Pakistan consider its army just second to their religion and faith because this motherland witnessed the blood of our martyrs.

The politicians are playing a dangerous game, which is part of the fifth-generation war. They are basically playing with the fire while supporting the narrative of enemy forces just to remain in power for some more days. I have frequently talked about this fifth-generation war in my columns. It is a war in which we have to face a hidden enemy. Social media is the main weapon of this war in which the hidden enemy captures your mind. The weapon of social media is used by the hidden enemy to target the raw minds. These targeted raw brains are later used against their own countries. The same fifth-generation war is being applied in Pakistan where trends are made against the army by using the weapon of social media. Attempts are being made to portray the army in negative terms while politicians are being praised on social media. Fake and baseless propaganda against the military budget is the favourite subject of this negative campaign. It is all being controlled from outside Pakistan while the facilitators of enemy forces are here in the country to spread the nefarious design. The fifth-generation war starts from here when a raw mind appears on social media and becomes part of this game. A raw brain is influenced when he observes so much material on the subject and it is the very motive of enemy forces to capture that young mind.

No military in the world can remain strong without the support of its people.

The way Imran Khan and his political party are levelling allegations against military officers is also part of the war. It is very unfortunate that he is accusing those officers who played a vital role in uprooting the menace of terrorism. These are the officers who unveiled the hidden network of the Indian intelligence agencies in Balochistan. Instead of praising such a hardworking intelligence officer, Imran Khan is levelling baseless allegations against him. Why are these politicians speaking the language of enemy forces? Why are they against their soldiers? The picture gets clear after connecting the dots that there is a deep conspiracy of India behind it. There is massive jubilation in India after the allegations of Imran Khan. In fact, the PTI isn’t celebrating the accusations of Imran Khan the way India is celebrating. I have talked to numerous PTI leaders off-the-record and they don’t agree with what Imran Khan is talking about these days. He is doing baseless propaganda against the Pak Army and some of his workers are also part of this fifth-generation war.

It is being discussed in the Indian intelligence agency RAW that Imran Khan is doing a task free of cost that they couldn’t achieve even after spending a huge amount. It is our country and the Pak Army considers it its obligation to save this homeland from both internal and external threats. Our armed forces will foil every nefarious design of the enemy whenever there will be an attack on both geographical and ideological boundaries. Every attack of the enemy forces will be thwarted by the Pak Army with the help of its people and with the blessing of Allah Almighty. India is really disturbed over the achievements that Pak Army has made under the visionary command of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and therefore it is hatching such conspiracies these days. Gen Bajwa made a lot of efforts in getting Pakistan out of the grey list of FATF and therefore the enemy forces are against him. It is really unfortunate that our politicians are also becoming part of the Indian conspiracies just for their petty political interests. They may remain in power for some days after doing so but history will remember them as Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. These politicians should adopt the path of patriotism and not serve the agenda of enemy forces. They still have time to come on the right path in the larger interest of the country.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.