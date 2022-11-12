Senior PTI leader Musarrat Cheema shared on Twitter that the party’s long march will resume from its last stop in Lala Musa today (Saturday).

According to Cheema, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar will lead a march in Jhang while convoys led by PTI’s top leaders are carrying on from different parts of the country. All the caravans will converge in Rawalpindi together.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the party workers and supporters to end ‘road blockade’ as the long march towards Islamabad has resumed.

Taking to his official Twitter handle Imran Khan wrote: “As our Long March for Haqeeqi Azadi has resumed once again, I am calling on all our workers to end their road blockades with immediate effect.”

Earlier, the All Traders Welfare Association (ATWA) filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the blockade of roads in the federal capital from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The president of the traders’ association has petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop the closure of roadways.

“Protests were being held since the change of government,” the petition stated, urging the court to take steps in this regard.

The party’s central leaders Wednesday resolved to continue marching from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chairman Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.

PTI, during a meeting presided by Khan in Lahore, decided that the “Haqeeqi Azadi” march would move toward Rawalpindi from the spot following a public gathering.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has requested in letter to PTI Chairman Imran Khan that the former ruling party’s long march be put off till 4 p.m. on November 13 in order to accommodate the MDCAT, which is planned for that day.

The MDCAT exam has already been postponed by two months, and the new deadline was just announced. As of last Saturday, when PMC released a statement confirming that the test will be held as scheduled, rumours regarding its cancellation had finally stopped circulating.

PMC President Lt Col (retd) Ghulam Shabbir, in his letter, highlighted the delay, adding that if the test is delayed further, the school year for students will be wasted.